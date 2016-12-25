Japan defense outlay keeps rising in FY 2017 amid N. Korea threats

Japan's Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft defense budget for fiscal 2017 that increased spending for a fifth-straight year to improve its ability to respond to North Korea's nuclear threats and China's rising maritime assertiveness.

The draft budget, which marks a 1.4 percent year-on-year increase to 5.13 trillion yen, also covers the planned establishment of a Marine Corps-like amphibious force at the end of the fiscal year through March 2018 and a new sea-based ballistic missile interceptor.

The total draft defense budget topped 5 trillion yen for a second-straight year as part of 97.45 trillion yen worth of overall government outlays.