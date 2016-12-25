Close

Kyodo News

December 26, 2016 2:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:05 25 December 2016

Japan defense outlay keeps rising in FY 2017 amid N. Korea threats

TOKYO, Dec. 22, Kyodo

Japan's Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft defense budget for fiscal 2017 that increased spending for a fifth-straight year to improve its ability to respond to North Korea's nuclear threats and China's rising maritime assertiveness.

The draft budget, which marks a 1.4 percent year-on-year increase to 5.13 trillion yen, also covers the planned establishment of a Marine Corps-like amphibious force at the end of the fiscal year through March 2018 and a new sea-based ballistic missile interceptor.

The total draft defense budget topped 5 trillion yen for a second-straight year as part of 97.45 trillion yen worth of overall government outlays.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  2. 20 Dec 2016H.K. police needs to expand to handle major incidents: police chief
  3. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  4. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  5. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete