20:01 25 December 2016
China confirms aircraft carrier heading to Pacific for drill
BEIJING, Dec. 25, Kyodo
A spokesman for China's navy has announced that the country's first aircraft carrier, Liaoning, was on Saturday headed for the Western Pacific to take part in an open-sea training exercise.
"Liaoning will conduct military drills in the West Pacific," People's Liberation Army Navy spokesman Liang Yang said Saturday, China's state-run Global Times reported.
It is the first time for navigation of a Chinese aircraft carrier through the so-called first island chain linking Okinawa, Taiwan and the Philippines to the Pacific Ocean to be reported.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.