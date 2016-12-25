China confirms aircraft carrier heading to Pacific for drill

A spokesman for China's navy has announced that the country's first aircraft carrier, Liaoning, was on Saturday headed for the Western Pacific to take part in an open-sea training exercise.

"Liaoning will conduct military drills in the West Pacific," People's Liberation Army Navy spokesman Liang Yang said Saturday, China's state-run Global Times reported.

It is the first time for navigation of a Chinese aircraft carrier through the so-called first island chain linking Okinawa, Taiwan and the Philippines to the Pacific Ocean to be reported.