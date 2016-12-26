Close

Kyodo News

December 26, 2016 14:50

11:16 26 December 2016

Pop singer George Michael dies at 53

LONDON, Dec. 26, Kyodo

British singer George Michael, who launched his career with pop duo Wham! before recording a string of solo hits, died Sunday at his home in Oxfordshire, southern England, local media reported. He was 53.

The cause of death is unknown, but his publicist said in a statement, "George passed away peacefully at home," according to the news reports.

Michael was born in 1963 in London to Greek-Cypriot parents and formed the pop duo Wham! in the early 1980s, churning out hit songs including "Last Christmas."

He continued his career successfully as a solo singer after dissolving the duo in 1986, selling more than 100 million albums worldwide.

He came out publicly as gay and was arrested several times, including for drug possession.

Local police confirmed his death after visiting his home Sunday afternoon. They said Michael's death was "unexplained but not suspicious," according to the reports.

==Kyodo

