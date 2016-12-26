Close

December 26, 2016 14:51

11:36 26 December 2016

BOJ hopes for "yield curve control" policy effect: minutes

TOKYO, Dec. 26, Kyodo

Bank of Japan board members expressed hopes for the effectiveness of the central bank's "yield curve control" policy at their first meeting since the new framework was introduced in September, according to the minutes released Monday.

The BOJ is likely to continue trying to keep the country's long-term interest rates low as a step to shore up inflation at home, shrugging off concern that it will be difficult for a central bank to control the yield curve, the minutes suggest.

"Members shared the view that the yield curve for Japanese government bonds had been formed smoothly in line with the guideline for market operations since the previous meeting," the minutes of the two-day Policy Board meeting through Nov. 1 said.

