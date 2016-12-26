Close

Kyodo News

December 26, 2016 14:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:58 26 December 2016

Japan, U.S. agree in principle on new pact limiting SOFA coverage

TOKYO, Dec. 26, Kyodo

The Japanese and U.S. governments have reached a substantial agreement on a new pact narrowing the scope of legal immunity provided to U.S. military base workers under the bilateral status of forces agreement, the Japanese foreign minister said Monday.

Japan seeks to sign the pact before the new U.S. administration takes over in January, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The two countries have been negotiating the conditions of limited immunity provided under the agreement since the arrest of a civilian U.S. base worker over the murder of a local woman in Okinawa in April that heightened the anti-U.S. base sentiment in the southernmost island prefecture.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan, U.S. agree in principle on new pact limiting SOFA coverage
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  2. 20 Dec 2016H.K. police needs to expand to handle major incidents: police chief
  3. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  4. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  5. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete