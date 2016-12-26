Japan, U.S. agree in principle on new pact limiting SOFA coverage

The Japanese and U.S. governments have reached a substantial agreement on a new pact narrowing the scope of legal immunity provided to U.S. military base workers under the bilateral status of forces agreement, the Japanese foreign minister said Monday.

Japan seeks to sign the pact before the new U.S. administration takes over in January, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The two countries have been negotiating the conditions of limited immunity provided under the agreement since the arrest of a civilian U.S. base worker over the murder of a local woman in Okinawa in April that heightened the anti-U.S. base sentiment in the southernmost island prefecture.