12:04 26 December 2016
Toyota Sienta gets "Best of Best Car 2016" award in Indonesia
JAKARTA, Dec. 26, Kyodo
Toyota Motor Corp.'s Sienta, launched half a year ago in Indonesia, where the Japanese automaker holds more than a third of the market, has won two of the country's top industry awards for 2016.
Sienta won the "Best of the Best Car" and "the Best Compact MPV" in an annual Indonesian Car of the Year event sponsored by mobilmotor magazine.
"This shows that the new Multi Activity Vehicle concept, adopted by Sienta, was able to get a positive response from customers," said Franciscus Soerjopranoto, executive general manager of PT Toyota-Astra Motor (TAM), in a press release.
