Magazine sales set to fall short of book sales for 1st time in 41 yrs

Magazine sales by value in Japan are expected to fall short of that of books for the first time in 41 years in 2016, on the back of sluggish comic magazine sales and growing demand for online publications, a research institute said Monday.

The overturn of the long-held trend of magazines selling more than books is a major concern for small bookshops, many of which consider magazines as their mainstay products.

Sales of magazines, excluding electronic publications, are expected to slip 7.7 percent from a year earlier to around 720 billion yen ($6.1 billion) in 2016, down for the 19th consecutive year, with its market value falling to about 46 percent of its peak in 1997, according to an estimate by the Research Institute for Publications.

Book sales are estimated to drop 1.6 percent from the previous year to around 730 billion yen, marking a 10th straight yearly fall. But the drop was limited thanks to robust sales of the latest book in the Harry Potter series and "Tensai" (Genius) by former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara, the institute said.

While weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun, which ran a series of exclusive stories, and women's fashion and beauty magazines saw solid sales, sales of other magazines targeting men or focusing on hobbies remained sluggish.

An official at the institute attributed the weak magazine sales to a notable decline in comic magazines and said, "With the spread of electronic publications, more consumers are now thinking they do not have to read comics in paper magazines."

The institute estimates combined sales of books and magazines will sag about 4.7 percent from a year before to 1.45 trillion yen, falling for the 12th straight year and coming below the 1.5-trillion-yen mark for the first time in 35 years.

