Skeleton: Reporter-turned-athlete Nakayama to call it quits

Two-time Olympic skeleton racer Eiko Nakayama announced her retirement from the winter sliding sport on Monday, citing financial and physical reasons.

The 46-year-old Nakayama, who started her skeleton career when she was a journalist reporting on the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, placed 12th in the women's event in Salt Lake City in 2002 and 14th in Turin in 2006.

"It's impossible (to continue the sport) financially and also physically demanding. It's better that I quit now," she said.