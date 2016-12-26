Close

Kyodo News

December 26, 2016 14:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:19 26 December 2016

FOCUS: Sumo: Japanese wrestlers out to chase yokozuna title in 2017

TOKYO, Dec. 26, Kyodo

Three Japanese ozeki were in contention for promotion to yokozuna in 2016, raising hopes that a homegrown wrestler may reach sumo's top rank for the first time in nearly two decades.

While Kotoshogiku, Kisenosato and Goeido could not manage to become the first Japan-born yokozuna since Wakanohana in 1998, the three are expected to continue chasing the title in the coming year amid Mongolian dominance in the Japanese national sport.

But they are not the only ones, as younger compatriots are also out to take up the challenge at the six grand sumo tournaments scheduled in 2017.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  2. 20 Dec 2016H.K. police needs to expand to handle major incidents: police chief
  3. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  4. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  5. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete