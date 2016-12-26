FOCUS: Sumo: Japanese wrestlers out to chase yokozuna title in 2017

Three Japanese ozeki were in contention for promotion to yokozuna in 2016, raising hopes that a homegrown wrestler may reach sumo's top rank for the first time in nearly two decades.

While Kotoshogiku, Kisenosato and Goeido could not manage to become the first Japan-born yokozuna since Wakanohana in 1998, the three are expected to continue chasing the title in the coming year amid Mongolian dominance in the Japanese national sport.

But they are not the only ones, as younger compatriots are also out to take up the challenge at the six grand sumo tournaments scheduled in 2017.