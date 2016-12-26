Close

Kyodo News

December 26, 2016 14:51

13:22 26 December 2016

Japan "paying attention" to Chinese aircraft carrier's movements

TOKYO, Dec. 26, Kyodo

Japan is "paying attention" to a Chinese aircraft carrier, which was spotted heading to the Western Pacific on Sunday, the country's top government spokesman said Monday, calling the movement "a show of expansion of the abilities of China's naval forces."

The aircraft carrier Liaoning was part of a fleet that was spotted sailing in the East China Sea by a Japanese defense force destroyer and airplane, about 110 kilometers northeast of the Japanese island of Miyako at around 10 a.m. Sunday, Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

It marks the first time the Maritime Self-Defense Force have confirmed a Chinese aircraft carrier advancing toward the Pacific Ocean, the chief Cabinet secretary said, adding that the Japanese government will continue to monitor carefully the movements of Chinese ships sailing in waters around Japan.

