Kyodo News

December 26, 2016 14:50

14:13 26 December 2016

3 Chinese ships enter Japanese waters around Senkakus

NAHA, Japan, Dec. 26, Kyodo

Three Chinese Coast Guard ships briefly entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Monday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The vessels were spotted entering territorial waters around the group of Japanese-controlled, Chinese-claimed uninhabited islets at around 10:40 a.m. They left the territorial waters after sailing for about one and a half hours.

China calls the islets Diaoyu.

