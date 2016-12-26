Close

December 26, 2016 19:50

15:42 26 December 2016

Sports events can help tackle homelessness: soccer event organizer

By Rhyannon Bartlett-Imadegawa
LONDON, Dec. 26, Kyodo

With the Olympics and Rugby World Cup coming to Japan in several years, a man who organizes an annual international soccer tournament for the homeless says such major sports events could provide an opportunity to work on broader issues in the community such as homelessness.

"There's a whole issue in sport in general in the world about these big games coming, and I think they're inspiring," Mel Young, co-founder and president of the Homeless World Cup, said in a recent interview with Kyodo News. "The whole issue is how they're connecting into the community."

The Homeless World Cup is a one-off experience for participants who have to meet their country's criteria of homelessness to take part and is aimed to serve as a catalyst for change in the lives of the homeless as well as in public perceptions about them.

