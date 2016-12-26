Chinese aircraft carrier enters S. China Sea, Taiwan says

China's first aircraft carrier entered the South China Sea on Monday, according to Taiwan's Defense Ministry.

The Liaoning, which was on Sunday spotted sailing in the East China Sea, passed southeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Island, an atoll in the north of the South China Sea, at around 2 p.m., the ministry said in a statement.

A spokesman for China's navy announced Saturday that the Liaoning was headed for the Western Pacific to take part in an open-sea training exercise.