December 27, 2016 0:07

19:57 26 December 2016

Hun Sen meets Japanese soccer star, asks inspiration for local youths

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 26, Kyodo

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda on Monday and urged him to inspire youths in the Southeast Asian country to actively engage in sports.

Hun Sen was quoted by his spokesman as telling Honda that he hopes the AC Milan midfielder will also encourage the youths to avoid the use of drugs and abide by traffic rules.

Honda, 30, told Hun Sen, an avid soccer fan, he wants to share with Cambodian youth his experience of fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a famous soccer player, according to Kao Kimhourn, minister attached to the prime minister's office.

