FOCUS: Japanese aid sought for work to preserve World Heritage site in Iran

With the ruins of Persepolis, a World Heritage site in Iran, suffering from cracks due to the impact of climate change, archaeologists are looking toward international aid, especially Japan's know-how and technical expertise, to help them preserve the ancient structures.

Experts said they were stunned when cracks began appearing around the southern and eastern side of Persepolis, the capital of the ancient Persian Empire, mainly caused by drought and excessive use of underground water. If left unattended, the ruins could pose a danger due to a possible ground collapse.

"Five years ago, I was checking the area around Persepolis as part of my routine inspection and I suddenly found cracks some 150 meters south of Persepolis. I was shocked when I saw it," Ali Ahmadi, an expert on Persepolis' archaeology, told Kyodo News.