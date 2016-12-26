Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 0:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:07 26 December 2016

FOCUS: Japanese aid sought for work to preserve World Heritage site in Iran

By Mohammad Gharebag
SHIRAZ, Iran, Dec. 26, Kyodo

With the ruins of Persepolis, a World Heritage site in Iran, suffering from cracks due to the impact of climate change, archaeologists are looking toward international aid, especially Japan's know-how and technical expertise, to help them preserve the ancient structures.

Experts said they were stunned when cracks began appearing around the southern and eastern side of Persepolis, the capital of the ancient Persian Empire, mainly caused by drought and excessive use of underground water. If left unattended, the ruins could pose a danger due to a possible ground collapse.

"Five years ago, I was checking the area around Persepolis as part of my routine inspection and I suddenly found cracks some 150 meters south of Persepolis. I was shocked when I saw it," Ali Ahmadi, an expert on Persepolis' archaeology, told Kyodo News.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Persepolis, World Heritage site in Iran
  • Persepolis, World Heritage site in Iran
  • Persepolis, World Heritage site in Iran
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  2. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  4. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  5. 21 Dec 2016H.K. to stamp out legal ivory trade in 5 years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete