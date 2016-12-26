Japan, U.S. agree on pact limiting immunity for military base workers

The Japanese and U.S. governments have reached an agreement on a new pact narrowing the scope of legal immunity granted to U.S. military base workers under the bilateral status of forces agreement, the Japanese foreign minister said Monday.

Japan is seeking to sign the pact before the new U.S. administration takes over in January, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The United States and Japan have been negotiating the conditions of limited immunity granted under the agreement since the arrest in May of a civilian U.S. base worker in Okinawa over the murder of a local woman that heightened the anti-U.S. base sentiment in the southernmost island prefecture.