Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 0:07

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:52 26 December 2016

Japan, U.S. agree on pact limiting immunity for military base workers

TOKYO, Dec. 26, Kyodo

The Japanese and U.S. governments have reached an agreement on a new pact narrowing the scope of legal immunity granted to U.S. military base workers under the bilateral status of forces agreement, the Japanese foreign minister said Monday.

Japan is seeking to sign the pact before the new U.S. administration takes over in January, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The United States and Japan have been negotiating the conditions of limited immunity granted under the agreement since the arrest in May of a civilian U.S. base worker in Okinawa over the murder of a local woman that heightened the anti-U.S. base sentiment in the southernmost island prefecture.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan, U.S. agree in principle on new pact limiting SOFA coverage
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  2. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  4. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  5. 21 Dec 2016H.K. to stamp out legal ivory trade in 5 years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete