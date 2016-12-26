Close

December 27, 2016 0:07

22:12 26 December 2016

Abe leaves for Hawaii for symbolic Pearl Harbor visit

TOKYO, Dec. 26, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set off for Hawaii on Monday for a symbolic visit to Pearl Harbor -- the site of the surprise Japanese attack in 1941 that drew the United States into World War II -- and a final summit with outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama.

The trip combines an acknowledgement of the two countries' past as enemies with a pledge toward their future as allies. It offers Abe a chance to reiterate the strategic importance of Japan-U.S. ties before President-elect Donald Trump, who questioned some aspects of the defense alliance during his election campaign, takes power in January.

"The devastation of war should never be repeated. I would like to deliver this thought or vow for the future and the value of the reconciliation to the world together with President Obama," Abe said before flying out of Haneda airport in Tokyo.

