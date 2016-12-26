Japan labor ministry unveils measures to prevent death from overwork

The labor ministry unveiled emergency measures Monday aimed at preventing workers from dying or committing suicide due to overwork, following the suicide of a female worker at Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc. last winter.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said it will make public the names of companies where an employee's death would qualify for recognition as a workplace accident or an employee is forced to work illegally long hours in their more than one company office.

Under the current system, launched in 2015, the names of companies are made public when over 10 employees or more than a quarter of all workers in three offices are forced to work illegally long hours.