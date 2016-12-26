Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 0:07

22:38 26 December 2016

China, Sao Tome and Principe re-establish diplomatic ties

BEIJING, Dec. 26, Kyodo

China and the tiny African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe re-established diplomatic relations Monday, less than a week after the latter broke off its ties with Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed a joint communique in Beijing with his counterpart from Sao Tome and Principe, Urbino Botelho, in which they agreed to resume ties at the ambassadorial level with immediate effect.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that the development "conforms to the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples" and that it "shows that the one-China principle is the aspiration of the people and the trend of the times.

