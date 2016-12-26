SMAP makes final appearance in signature variety show before breakup

SMAP, one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups, made their final appearance as a group on Monday before their planned breakup on Saturday, in the final episode of their signature variety show.

The final episode of "SMAP X SMAP," a show featuring SMAP singing, cooking and doing a comedy skit, was made into an expanded five-hour version and broadcast on the Fuji Television Network.

The group -- Masahiro Nakai, Takuya Kimura, Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Shingo Katori -- opted for the show for their last appearance as they turned down a request from NHK to appear on the public broadcaster's famous year-ending music program on Saturday.

In the letter addressed to the producers of NHK's annual music extravaganza, "Kohaku Utagassen," the members expressed thanks for the request and said "each of us thought hard about how our last stage should be" before breaking up and came to the conclusion they wanted to make the "SMAP X SMAP" show their last stage.

They wanted to do so "because we have worked with its staff for the past 20 years and all five of us have appeared on it regularly," said the letter dated Dec. 19.

The final show mainly compiled famous scenes from the past episodes and the members did not appear live on the show.

"SMAP X SMAP," which started in April 1996 and has been broadcast every Monday night by Fuji Television Network, has remained popular, often referred to as "Suma Suma." American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga and Australian model Miranda Kerr were among the guests who appeared on the show earlier this year.

The show has 920 episodes in total and an average audience rating of 18.2 percent in eastern Japan and 16.7 percent in western Japan.

The group started in 1988 as a six-member band. Katsuyuki Mori left the group in 1996.

After talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc. unveiled in August that SMAP will part ways at the end of this year, the band's avid fans collected 373,515 signatures in Japan and abroad to petition SMAP members to change their mind about breaking up.

SMAP released a greatest hits album Wednesday, 10 days before the planned breakup.

The album, called "SMAP 25 YEARS," consists of the top 50 songs chosen by fans through two weeks of online voting, out of the more than 400 the group released since its debut album in 1991. "STAY," a 2006 hit, topped the list.

