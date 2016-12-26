Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 0:08

  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

23:33 26 December 2016

Chinese aircraft carrier enters South China Sea, Taiwan says

TAIPEI/BEIJING, Dec. 26, Kyodo

China's first aircraft carrier along with other warships entered the South China Sea on Monday, according to Taiwan's Defense Ministry.

The Liaoning, which had been spotted Sunday sailing in the East China Sea, passed southeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Island, an atoll in the northern part of the South China Sea, at around 2 p.m., the ministry said in a statement.

The fleet was earlier spotted 90 nautical miles south of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, at around 9 a.m. Monday and continued to sail southwest, it said.

  • Chinese aircraft carrier enters South China Sea: Taiwan
