Chinese aircraft carrier enters South China Sea, Taiwan says

China's first aircraft carrier along with other warships entered the South China Sea on Monday, according to Taiwan's Defense Ministry.

The Liaoning, which had been spotted Sunday sailing in the East China Sea, passed southeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Island, an atoll in the northern part of the South China Sea, at around 2 p.m., the ministry said in a statement.

The fleet was earlier spotted 90 nautical miles south of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, at around 9 a.m. Monday and continued to sail southwest, it said.