December 27, 2016 10:00

08:54 27 December 2016

Toshiba sees some 100 bil. FY 2017 loss on U.S. nuclear business

TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. may post a loss of some 100 billion yen for the year through March in connection with its nuclear plant business in the United States, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The company, which is battling to overcome a massive window-dressing scandal, expects the amount of the full-year loss could grow, the source said.

The loss is likely to be posted after a review of asset values in CB&I Stone & Webster Inc., a nuclear plant builder Toshiba bought in December 2015, the source said.

