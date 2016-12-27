08:54 27 December 2016
Toshiba sees some 100 bil. FY 2017 loss on U.S. nuclear business
TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo
Toshiba Corp. may post a loss of some 100 billion yen for the year through March in connection with its nuclear plant business in the United States, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
The company, which is battling to overcome a massive window-dressing scandal, expects the amount of the full-year loss could grow, the source said.
The loss is likely to be posted after a review of asset values in CB&I Stone & Webster Inc., a nuclear plant builder Toshiba bought in December 2015, the source said.
