09:27 27 December 2016
Japan's Nov. core consumer prices down for 9th straight month
TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo
Japan's core consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in November amid lower energy prices, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the government said Tuesday, indicating the Bank of Japan is still far from achieving its 2 percent inflation goal.
But analysts said the year-on-year change in the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food prices, may move out of negative territory soon, as an upturn in crude oil prices and a weaker yen are likely to push up import prices in Japan.
The core CPI fell 0.4 percent in October, following a 0.5 percent decline in September, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
