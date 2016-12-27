Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 10:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:27 27 December 2016

Japan's Nov. core consumer prices down for 9th straight month

TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo

Japan's core consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in November amid lower energy prices, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the government said Tuesday, indicating the Bank of Japan is still far from achieving its 2 percent inflation goal.

But analysts said the year-on-year change in the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food prices, may move out of negative territory soon, as an upturn in crude oil prices and a weaker yen are likely to push up import prices in Japan.

The core CPI fell 0.4 percent in October, following a 0.5 percent decline in September, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  2. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  3. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  4. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  5. 21 Dec 2016H.K. to stamp out legal ivory trade in 5 years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete