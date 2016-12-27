Japan's jobless rate at 3.1% in Nov., household spending falls

Japan's unemployment rate remained low at 3.1 percent in November, up 0.1 point from the previous month, while household spending dropped for the ninth straight month, the government said Tuesday.

Separate data showed the country's job availability improved to 1.41 in November, the best level since July 1991, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. It means that 141 positions were available for every 100 job seekers.

The unemployment rate for men was unchanged at 3.2 percent, while that for women increased 0.2 percentage point to 2.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.