Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 9:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:33 27 December 2016

Japan's jobless rate at 3.1% in Nov., household spending falls

TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo

Japan's unemployment rate remained low at 3.1 percent in November, up 0.1 point from the previous month, while household spending dropped for the ninth straight month, the government said Tuesday.

Separate data showed the country's job availability improved to 1.41 in November, the best level since July 1991, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. It means that 141 positions were available for every 100 job seekers.

The unemployment rate for men was unchanged at 3.2 percent, while that for women increased 0.2 percentage point to 2.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  2. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  3. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  4. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  5. 21 Dec 2016H.K. to stamp out legal ivory trade in 5 years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete