FEATURE: Abe faces long road to island deal with Putin despite economic accord

Hoping to break a decades-old stalemate in a row with Russia over ownership of a string of islands off Hokkaido, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has taken the new approach of proposing an economic cooperation package including joint development of the disputed territory.

A move out of step with the Group of Seven policy of imposing sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the package, worth 300 billion yen ($2.6 billion), was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at his summit with Abe in Japan earlier this month.

But at home, the reaction has been more equivocal. Japanese companies have raised concerns about the projects' profitability and potential to pave the way for further opportunities in Russia, while doubts have also arisen about whether the initiative will really help deliver the islands back to Japan.