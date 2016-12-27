Japan's Nov. core consumer prices down for 9th straight month

Japan's core consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in November amid lower energy prices, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the government said Tuesday, indicating the Bank of Japan is still far from achieving its 2 percent inflation goal.

But analysts said the year-on-year change in the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food prices, may move out of negative territory soon, as an upturn in crude oil prices and a weaker yen are likely to push up import prices in Japan.

The core CPI fell 0.4 percent in October, following a 0.5 percent decline in September, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.