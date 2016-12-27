Japan's household spending drops for 9th consecutive month

Japan's household spending declined for the ninth consecutive month in November, the government said Tuesday, reflecting consumers' continuing preference to save money rather than spend.

The government also said Japan's unemployment rate remained low at 3.1 percent in November despite a 0.1 point increase from the previous month. Separate data showed the country's job availability improved to 1.41 in November, meaning that 141 positions were available for every 100 job seekers, the best level since July 1991.

Household spending, a key indicator of private consumption, dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent in November from a year earlier to 270,848 yen ($2,311), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.