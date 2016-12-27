Japan gov't to resume construction work for U.S. air base relocation

The Japanese government is set to resume construction work at the new site of a key U.S. air base within Okinawa Prefecture Tuesday after suspending it in March amid a row with the local government over its relocation.

The restart of construction comes after Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga on Monday rescinded an action aimed at blocking the relocation work following his recent defeat in a lawsuit filed by the central government over the plan to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

In Tokyo on Tuesday morning, Onaga met Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and called for consultation between the central and local governments prior to the resumption of the relocation work.