Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 12:37

12:30 27 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 27) Triumphal arch observatory opens to public

TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Triumphal arch observatory opens to public

-- North Korea has opened an observatory at the triumphal arch in Pyongyang to the public, hoping to attract more tourists. The 45-meter-high observation deck offers a view of the capital.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15635/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

