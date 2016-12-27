Video Advisory (Dec. 27) Triumphal arch observatory opens to public

The following is the latest available news video.

Triumphal arch observatory opens to public

-- North Korea has opened an observatory at the triumphal arch in Pyongyang to the public, hoping to attract more tourists. The 45-meter-high observation deck offers a view of the capital.

