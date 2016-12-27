Nigerian man arrested for allegedly killing Filipino woman

A 52-year-old Nigerian man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing a Filipino woman who was found dead in a house in Saitama near Tokyo last week with the bodies of her two infants, police said.

The Nigerian man admitted to stabbing with a knife Billoso Alma Tojembara, 40, with whom he had lived together, investigative sources said.

Her 1-year-old son Ishige and 5-month-old daughter Akiko were also found dead on the night of Dec. 19 when police officers came to the house in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, in response to an emergency call. The Nigerian man was present at the scene, with injuries to his stomach. He was hospitalized after the incident.