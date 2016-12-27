FEATURE: Aging hamlet rejuvenated with soul-searching youth

Aging settlements in mountain or rural fishing villages in Japan are not only drawing retirees who live in seclusion. Nowadays, aspiring youth feel the charm of such locations to start anew, leading in some cases to the survival of marginal hamlets from the verge of extinction.

Kanako Sato, a 29-year-old mother, is just one example of the people who are opting for the benefits of "slow living" over the hustle and bustle of big city life. She is someone who recognized that every cloud has a silver lining.

"When I was helping villagers with their farming activities, I gradually realized that their way of life, philosophy and culture came from agriculture and those values were shaping the community and the region," Sato said in recent interview with Kyodo News.