Japan gov't resumes construction work for U.S. air base relocation

The Japanese government resumed construction work at the new site of a key U.S. air base within Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday after suspending work in March amid a row with the local government over the base's relocation.

The move came after Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga on Monday rescinded an action aimed at blocking the relocation work following his recent defeat in a lawsuit filed by the central government over the plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Air Station Futenma.

But tension remains between Tokyo and Okinawa, with Onaga calling for consultation between the central and local governments prior to the resumption of the relocation work and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga rejecting the idea during their talks Tuesday in Tokyo.