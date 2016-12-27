Toshiba sees some 100 bil. yen FY 2016 loss on U.S. nuclear business

Toshiba Corp. may post a loss of some 100 billion yen ($851 million) for the year through March in connection with its nuclear plant business in the United States, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The company, which is battling to overcome a massive window-dressing scandal, expects the amount of the full-year loss could grow, the sources said.

The loss is likely to be posted after a review of asset values in CB&I Stone & Webster Inc., a nuclear plant builder Toshiba bought in December 2015, the sources said.