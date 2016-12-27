UPDATE1:S. Korea's ruling party breaks up with anti-Park group's departure

Twenty-nine South Korean ruling party lawmakers, who have distanced themselves from disgraced President Park Geun Hye, declared their departure on Tuesday from the Saenuri party to form a new political group.

"The New Conservative Party for Reform raises the anchor of hope to become a centripetal point for real conservative forces and carry out orderly and stable reforms," Chung Byung Kook, one of the lawmakers, said, referring to the tentative name for the new party that will be officially launched Jan. 24.

He criticized the ruling party and lawmakers closely affiliated with the president for "having forgotten values for real conservatism and lost the people's trust."