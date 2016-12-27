Close

December 27, 2016 17:16

15:57 27 December 2016

Baseball: Swallows add former Reds right-hander Ohlendorf

TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo

The Yakult Swallows acquired right-hander Ross Ohlendorf on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, the Central League club announced Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who pitched in 64 games in the majors for the Cincinnati Reds this season, relies on a good fastball and sinker and has a high strikeout rate.

Ohlendorf is scheduled to join his new team in mid-February, after his wife gives birth. He is expected to replace Kyle Davies, whose departure was announced also Tuesday after going 4-5 this year, in Yakult's starting rotation.

