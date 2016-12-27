Abe tours military graves, historic sites ahead of Pearl Harbor visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spent Monday in Hawaii touring sites of significance in the history of Japan-U.S. relations, setting the stage for his visit to Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama the following day.

The first of Abe's two days in the island state began with a visit to U.S. military graves and ended with a dinner with some of Hawaii's Japanese-American residents, tracing the progress of bilateral relations from bitter enmity to close alliance.

That narrative, and the power of reconciliation at its core, is certain to be at the center of Abe's speech Tuesday after he and Obama take part in a remembrance ceremony at a memorial to the U.S. battleship Arizona, sunk in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor 75 years ago that drew the United States into World War II.