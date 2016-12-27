Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016

17:15 27 December 2016

Toshiba may book FY 2016 impairment loss on U.S. nuclear business

TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it may book an asset impairment loss for its U.S. nuclear power business in the fiscal year through March depending on the result of its asset review in the January-March quarter.

The possible loss, which may amount to several billion dollars, is related to asset values at CB&I Stone & Webster Inc., a nuclear plant builder Toshiba bought in December 2015, it said.

The company, which is battling to overcome a massive window-dressing scandal, said the loss will likely have an impact on the company's overall earnings if it is booked.

