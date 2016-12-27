Close

December 27, 2016 21:43

19:29 27 December 2016

Japan gov't resumes construction for relocation of U.S. air base

NAHA, Japan, Dec. 27, Kyodo

The Japanese government resumed construction work Tuesday at the planned relocation site for a key U.S. air base in Okinawa Prefecture after suspending the work in March, as Gov. Takeshi Onaga vowed to continue his fight to stop the plan.

The resumption came after Onaga rescinded Monday his previous action aimed at blocking the relocation work, following his recent defeat in a lawsuit filed by the central government over the plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Air Station Futenma within the island prefecture.

But tension remains between Tokyo and Okinawa. Onaga's call for consultation prior to the resumption of the work was rejected by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga when they met in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

