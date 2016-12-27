Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 21:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:08 27 December 2016

Abe pays respects at military graves ahead of Pearl Harbor visit

HONOLULU, Dec. 27, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spent Monday in Hawaii paying respects at sites of significance in the history of Japan-U.S. relations, setting the stage for his visit to Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama the following day.

The first of Abe's two days in the island state began with a visit to U.S. military graves and ended with a dinner with some of Hawaii's Japanese-American residents, tracing the progress of bilateral relations from bitter enmity to close alliance.

That narrative, and the power of reconciliation at its core, is certain to be at the center of Abe's speech Tuesday after he and Obama take part in a remembrance ceremony at a memorial to the U.S. battleship Arizona, sunk in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor 75 years ago that drew the United States into World War II.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe visits monument dedicated to ship collision victims
  • Abe tours military graves ahead of Pearl Harbor visit
  • Abe, Obama to visit Pearl Harbor
  • Abe arrives in Honolulu for Pearl Harbor visit
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  2. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  3. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  4. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  5. 21 Dec 2016H.K. to stamp out legal ivory trade in 5 years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete