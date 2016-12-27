20:41 27 December 2016
Toshiba may book huge impairment loss on U.S. nuclear business
By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo
Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it may book an asset impairment loss of up to several billion dollars on its U.S. nuclear power business, a development that could push the company to seek to boost its capital.
The company said it may need to write down the value of assets at CB&I Stone & Webster Inc., a nuclear plant builder Toshiba bought from Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. N.V. in 2015, as its plant construction business is struggling overseas.
The loss has yet to be finalized but the possible write-down could have a significant effect on the company, which is battling to overcome a massive window-dressing scandal.
