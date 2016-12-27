Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 21:44

20:57 27 December 2016

Toyota on course to fall from top spot in global auto sales

NAGOYA, Dec. 27, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp., the world's largest automaker by sales for the past four years, was outperformed by Volkswagen AG of Germany in the 11 months through November, data showed Tuesday, indicating Toyota will fall from top spot in global sales.

In the 11-month period, the worldwide sales of Toyota group brands rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier to 9,219,000 units, while those of the German automaker increased 3.1 percent to 9,379,000 units.

Volkswagen's sales increased significantly in the Chinese market, while those of Toyota dipped slightly in the United States, one of its main markets.

