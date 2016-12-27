China dismisses Abe's Pearl Harbor visit, suggests Japan unrepentant

China on Tuesday poured cold water on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's impending visit to Pearl Harbor, saying Japan must reconcile with Asian countries victimized by its wartime aggression if it wants to put that history behind it and move forward.

"I'm afraid that only Japan believes that it can settle accounts with the history of World War II by merely consoling the souls of victims in the Pearl Harbor," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press conference.

"Without peace reconciliation with China and other victimized countries in Asia, Japan can never leave this part of history behind," she said.