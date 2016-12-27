Close

Kyodo News

December 27, 2016 23:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:58 27 December 2016

China dismisses Abe's Pearl Harbor visit, suggests Japan unrepentant

BEIJING, Dec. 27, Kyodo

China on Tuesday poured cold water on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's impending visit to Pearl Harbor, saying Japan must reconcile with Asian countries victimized by its wartime aggression if it wants to put that history behind it and move forward.

"I'm afraid that only Japan believes that it can settle accounts with the history of World War II by merely consoling the souls of victims in the Pearl Harbor," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press conference.

"Without peace reconciliation with China and other victimized countries in Asia, Japan can never leave this part of history behind," she said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  2. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  3. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  4. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  5. 21 Dec 2016H.K. to stamp out legal ivory trade in 5 years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete