December 28, 2016 6:23

05:05 28 December 2016

Abe to praise Japan-U.S. reconciliation at Pearl Harbor

By Sophie Jackman
HONOLULU, Dec. 27, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to make an appeal to the world about the power of reconciliation in a landmark visit with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday to Pearl Harbor, the site of the Japanese attack that brought the United States into World War II.

Abe's visit follows Obama's trip in May this year to Hiroshima, where the United States dropped the first of two atomic bombs in August 1945, as the first U.S. president to do so.

The leaders held their last bilateral summit before Obama leaves office next month. They will hold a joint remembrance ceremony later Tuesday at the USS Arizona Memorial, built astride the U.S. battleship sunk in the surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

