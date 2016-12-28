Abe offers condolences, hails reconciliation at Pearl Harbor

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his "sincere and everlasting condolences" Tuesday at Pearl Harbor for those who died in the Japanese attack there in 1941, while praising the power of the reconciliation between Japan and the United States in the 75 years since then.

In a speech following talks with U.S. President Barack Obama at the harbor, Abe gave his condolences in his capacity as prime minister "to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as well as to the spirits of all the brave men and women whose lives were taken by a war that commenced in this very place."

The leaders' summit, their last before Obama leaves office next month, followed a joint ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial, built astride the U.S. battleship sunk in the surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941 that prompted the United States' entry into the war.