Japan's industrial output in November rises 1.5%

Japan's industrial output in November rose 1.5 percent from the previous month, boosted by growth in electronics and automotive parts, the government said Wednesday in upgrading its assessment.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 99.9 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

The government lifted its basic assessment for the first time since August, saying that industrial production shows signs of increasing. It dropped the phrase "at a moderate pace" used in the previous assessment.