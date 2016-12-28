Close

Kyodo News

December 28, 2016 12:41

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:15 28 December 2016

Abe offers condolences, hails reconciliation at Pearl Harbor

By Sophie Jackman
HONOLULU, Dec. 27, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his "sincere and everlasting condolences" Tuesday at Pearl Harbor for those who died in the Japanese attack there in 1941, while praising the power of the reconciliation between Japan and the United States in the 75 years since then.

In a speech following talks with U.S. President Barack Obama at the harbor, Abe gave his condolences in his capacity as prime minister "to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as well as to the spirits of all the brave men and women whose lives were taken by a war that commenced in this very place."

After both leaders made their speeches at Kilo Pier, located in the base that came under Japanese attack in 1941, Abe spoke with and embraced a number of Pearl Harbor survivors present.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe, Obama visit Pearl Harbor
  • Abe, Obama visit Pearl Harbor
  • Abe, Obama visit Pearl Harbor
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  2. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  4. 24 Dec 2016Libyan hijackers surrender after release of hostages
  5. 23 Dec 2016Taiwan prepares to begin design of 1st indigenous attack submarine

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete