Japan's industrial output in November rises 1.5%

Japan's industrial output in November rose 1.5 percent from the previous month, boosted by growth in electronics and automotive parts, the government said Wednesday in upgrading its assessment for the first time since August.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said industrial production shows signs of increasing.

The assessment was last used in March 2014 before Japan raised its consumption tax from 5 percent to the current 8 percent, which later weighed on consumer sentiment.