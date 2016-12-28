Sompo Japan aims to join top 10 Thai nonlife insurers in 2020

Japan's largest nonlife insurer, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., is seeking to become one of the top 10 casualty insurance companies in Thailand in 2020 by promoting sales of personal insurance policies.

Takanori Ono, chairman of the firm's Thai arm, Sompo Insurance (Thailand) Public Co., says the company is targeting a dramatic annual growth rate of 15 percent in the personal insurance segment to achieve the goal.

Sompo Japan is currently ranked 24th in the Thai nonlife insurance market, far behind the top three -- all Thai insurers -- of Viriyah Insurance Public Co., Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. and Bangkok Insurance Public Co.