Japanese hail Abe's Pearl Harbor visit, some question lack of apology

Japanese war survivors on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor to offer condolences for those who died in the 1941 Japanese surprise attack there, although some questioned why the premier did not apologize or mention the state's responsibility for pursuing war.

"Pearl Harbor had been a symbol of the two countries' hatred, but the visit changed it to that of reconciliation and peace," said Shigeaki Mori, 79, a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima who researched the fate of 12 American soldiers killed in the U.S. attack.

Mori was hugged by U.S. President Barack Obama during his historic visit to Hiroshima in August ahead of Abe's reciprocal trip to the site in Hawaii on Tuesday local time.