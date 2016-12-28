Dentsu referred to prosecutors for excessive working hours

The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and one of its executives to prosecutors on Wednesday on suspicion of having a 24-year-old employee work illegally long hours, resulting in her suicide.

The decision by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry came unusually fast after the ministry raided the Japanese advertising giant on Nov. 7 following the overwork-related suicide of Matsuri Takahashi, who killed herself in Tokyo on Christmas Day last year.

At Dentsu, over 30 employees were found to have been forced to work excessive and unlawful amounts of overtime, which they underreported by more than 100 hours per month. The ministry will continue its probe on the possible involvement of other Dentsu executives, sources close to the matter said.